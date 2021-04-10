Home / World News / Prince Philip's funeral to be at Windsor Castle on April 17
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:50 PM IST
A picture of late Prince Philip is placed among flowers outside Windsor Castle.(Reuters)

Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip’s funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public.

The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old duke died Friday.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with government Covid-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals. They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

