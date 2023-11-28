Prince William ghosted Harry, left him on ‘read’ in the hours before Queen's death, book claims

Prince William reportedly ghosted Prince Harry in the hours before theirs grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Omid Scobie’s book has revealed. Harry’s texts to William reportedly remained unanswered, and he was left on ‘read,’ the book – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – claimed.

Prince William reportedly ghosted Prince Harry in the hours before their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death (AP/PTI, Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)

“William ignored him,” a family source told Scobie. “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”

The book claimed that Harry was "kept in the dark" about the Queen’s failing health before her death. Harry is said to have been very close to his grandmother. Harry and Meghan had "no idea" that there were preparations for the Queen’s final hours, as per Scobie’s book. It was only at the last moment that William informed Harry about the same.

Harry was told to travel to Scotland as Elizabeth’s health worsened, and when he messaged William asking him if they could travel together, William refused to respond, leaving Harry and Meghan to "operate in the dark". William, instead, took a flight with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Scobie said a source opened up on how "upsetting" it was to see Harry "completely by himself on this".

Scobie said that Harry was “ignored” by William after he tried to rush to Scotland during the Queen’s last hours. Scobie said, “Though there were available seats on William’s chartered Dassault Falcon private jet, which was leaving in less than an hour, Harry was left to fend for himself."

Scobie also said that after Harry landed in Scotland, the Sussexes’ team argued with Buckingham Palace on whether they should share the Queen’s death with the press before informing Harry about it. "His team literally had to beg for them to wait for his plane to land and they reluctantly agreed to hold the statement back for a little bit," a source told Scobie. Buckingham Palace decided to go live with the announcement before Harry’s arrival, leaving him “crushed.”

