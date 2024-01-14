Prince William-Kate Middleton's home at risk of floods? ‘Severe water damage…’

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Windsor home- Adelaide Cottage- is at risk of floods from the River Thames, it has been claimed. The couple's home is located close to the banks of the Thames and recent images showed the river overflowing near the Windsor cottage as a flurry of wind, rain, and snow hit the UK in recent days. Many areas across the nation have been affected owing to the same. Prince William-Kate Middleton: Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, from right, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are seen.(AP)

But many Britons will have to deal with water damage from flooded homes as warnings were issued. For Adelaide Cottage, this could be the same as well.

West Mid Showground owner Ian Bebbington told the BBC that unusual floods have started to happen more frequently as "10 years ago, nine years ago, the flood over New Year would have been absolutely horrific. Today I am sitting here thinking that's just par for the course now. Our climate has changed... and where it would happen once a year, it is now multiple times a year."

More about Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started school at Lambrook which is close to the royal home. Moreover, it was reported that Kate Middleton is "heartbroken" that Prince William wants to send Prince George to Eton College when he turns 13 as the Prince of Wales and his brother Prince Harry attended the boarding school. Kate Middleton was keen for son George to attend her former school- Marlborough College.

In Touch Weekly reported, "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately."