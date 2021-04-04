Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana

Months after turmoil in the royal family due to the bombarded interview, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have mutually agreed on a final sculpture design of their late mother Princess Diana for the planned statue unveiling event to be held on her birthday.

According to Page Six, months after family tension between the royal brothers- Duke of Cambridge, and Duke of Sussex, they have agreed on a final design for the sculpture of their late mother Princess Diana that is planned to be unveiled on July 1, marking the occasion of her 60th birthday.

The statue of Diana will be crafted by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

A source close to the sculpture told, "It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know."

This word of development comes months after the widely discussed interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their second child together, where the couple detailed the lack of support they received from his family, ultimately leading them to step away from their royal duties.

Additionally, the duo told Oprah about a conversation that allegedly took place while Meghan was pregnant about son Archie Harrison's skin tone. (ANI)