Home / World News / Kate Middleton back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final match

Kate Middleton back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final match

AP |
Jul 15, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legends. (AP)
Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legends. (AP)

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out