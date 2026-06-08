Private jet crashes and goes up in flames at La Romana airport in Dominican Republic; pilot, co-pilot dead

A shocking video shows a private jet attempting an emergency landing going up in flames at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. The pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft were reportedly killed in the crash.

Private jet crashes and goes up in flames at La Romana airport in Dominican Republic(Pexel - representational image)

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Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the crash. However, the pilot and co-pilot could not be saved.

A shocking video that has surfaced on social media shows the plane going up in flames.

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Shocked Netizens reacted to the video, with one X user commenting, “Looks like it was still carrying a lot of fuel. Seems the pilot would have dumped the tanks to near empty.” “Hope onboard people are safe ,is traveling by Air is most risky as compared to other transport,” one wrote, while another said, “Not sure why all private jet companies haven’t included an option for ejectable seats like military jets have.”

What we know so far

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{{^usCountry}} The US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet was en route to Austin, Texas, according to aa.com. It was about 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana when an emergency was declared due to severe mechanical problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet was en route to Austin, Texas, according to aa.com. It was about 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana when an emergency was declared due to severe mechanical problems. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The crew then returned to the airport and tried to make an emergency landing. However, the aircraft crashed as it touched down, catching fire and exploding into a fireball. Preliminary reports suggest that two crew members were on board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crew then returned to the airport and tried to make an emergency landing. However, the aircraft crashed as it touched down, catching fire and exploding into a fireball. Preliminary reports suggest that two crew members were on board. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) have said that they are investigating the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) have said that they are investigating the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the CIAA will provide additional information as the investigation progresses," the IDAC said in a statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the CIAA will provide additional information as the investigation progresses," the IDAC said in a statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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No further details about the tragic crash have been released. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the accident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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