Who is Cristian Fajardo Mondragon? Austin shooting suspect named, mugshot released after 12-attack rampage

The police in Texas have made public the mugshot of one of the three juveniles who were arrested over the weekend in relation to 12 different shooting incidents throughout Austin, which resulted in injuries to four persons, along with a timeline detailing the purported 28-hour rampage. Texas police released a mugshot of Cristian Fajardo Mondragon, 17, arrested for a shooting spree injuring four in Austin. (Austin Police)

Cristian Fajardo Mondragon arrested Cristian Fajardo Mondragon,17, was apprehended on Sunday after reportedly participating in a citywide shooting spree that caused injuries to four people, impacted two fire stations, and led to a shelter-in-place order being issued in South Austin, according to a statement from the Austin Police Department.

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Mondragon was apprehended along with two other suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, as stated by the police. Their identities have not been disclosed in accordance with a statewide regulation concerning the public release of information related to juvenile offenders.

Authorities said that the suspects are likely to encounter several charges, which include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and firearm theft. Further charges may be brought as detectives persist in examining the evidence.

Law enforcement reported that the incidents comprised both random and targeted shootings. Some of the victims were familiar to the suspects, whereas others seemed to lack any connection, according to police.

In Manor, residents recounted a significant law enforcement presence as officers conducted searches for the suspects on Sunday.

Timeline of Austin shootings and crimes Saturday, May 16 11:30 a.m. — 321 W. Ben White Blvd.: Officers were alerted to a report regarding a stolen firearm from Central Texas Gun Works located in South Austin. Subsequent investigations by detectives revealed that the suspect vehicle, identified as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata, had also been reported stolen from an apartment complex on East Oltorf Drive.

3:58 p.m. — 10 Yucca Drive: The first confirmed shooting was reported at a trailer residence. Multiple shell casings and evidence of bullet damage were discovered. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

4:30 p.m. — 3300 Parker Lane: Gunfire impacted vehicles and an occupied apartment at the Whisper Hollow apartment complex, affecting rooms that housed both adults and children. No injuries were reported.

6:08 p.m. — 1601 Montopolis Drive: Allegations surfaced that suspects fired through the door of a third-floor apartment before escaping in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.

6:19 p.m. — 4802 Cypress Bend: Gunfire struck an unoccupied home and vehicle.

3:50 a.m. — 2336 Douglas Street: A report was made regarding another stolen vehicle.

8:46 a.m. — 7409 Janes Ranch Road: A victim sustained gunshot wounds to the back and stomach and was taken to the hospital.

10:46 a.m. — Austin Fire Station 32: Gunfire struck another fire station while firefighters were present inside.

1:44 p.m. — 2223 Burton Drive: During a drive-by shooting involving a stolen white Kia Optima, two individuals were shot.

2:29 p.m. — 11700 Dionda Lane: A victim experienced life-threatening gunshot injuries and was transported to a trauma center.

3:23 p.m. — In the FM 973 area, officers from the Manor police department successfully located the stolen white Kia Optima after a BOLO was disseminated to nearby agencies.

The Manor police, along with Travis County deputies, pursued the vehicle until the suspects drove into a field adjacent to FM 973 and subsequently fled on foot. One suspect was apprehended near the vehicle, while the other two were located later after a thorough search that involved K9 units, air support, and numerous law enforcement agencies.

According to police reports, the shootings resulted in damage to five vehicles, four residences, two fire stations, and three fire department vehicles. Additionally, at least five vehicles and one firearm were reported stolen. Four individuals sustained gunshot wounds, including one victim who is currently hospitalized in critical condition.