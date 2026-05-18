Dutton Ranch: All about Yellowstone spinoff as we follow Beth and Rip to South Texas

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is back in the spotlight since Dutton Ranch's news has been announced. The latest spinoff centers on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they start over in South Texas. Dutton Ranch set to premiere on May 15, 2026. (X/@BuraStar23)

Yellowstone concluded with Beth and Rip staking their claim on their new piece of land, a “7,000-acre Dutton Ranch” on the outskirts of Dillon, Mont. – but the idyllic quiet appears to be temporary. The original series logline read, “Beth and Rip do what they need to survive, with hard times and fierce competition, while making sure Carter is the man he’s meant to be.” Carter is the kid who Beth and Rip are guardians for.

The story The new series, which premiered on Paramount+ on May 15, follows the couple as they buy a ranch in Rio Paloma and try to build a future away from Montana, while still carrying the hard-edged tone that made the original show a hit. The series stars Kelly Reilly as Beth and Cole Hauser as Rip, with the new spinoff expanding the Yellowstone world through their intense relationship and the challenges of starting over in unfamiliar territory. Early reaction suggests the franchise has found its footing again after mixed feelings around Marshals.

Read More | Dutton Ranch Episodes 1, 2: Why Rip dumps body, how Carter's romance could be a problem - explained

Critics have been unusually warm in their first takes. Nick Schager of The Daily Beast wrote that the show works because “there’s no need to fix what audiences believe was never broken in the first place,” calling it “the most straightforward and satisfying franchise entry since the original.” FandomWire’s M.N. Miller described it as a “pulpy, brooding, and feverishly addictive neo-Western crime saga,” while Brittany Frederick of Fangirlish said creator Chad Feehan is “working directly out of the wildly successful Sheridanverse playbook.”

Fan buzz around Beth and Rip Fans have shown excitement about the return of Beth and Rip. On Instagram, one viewer said, “I do not have the words to properly express just how excited I am for this series,” while another wrote, “This is gonna be EPIC.” A third fan asked, “Did they find a new train station? Let’s GO,” a reference to one of Yellowstone’s most infamous story devices.

The teaser and trailer also drew praise for the show’s tone. The stories essence of loyalty, nostalgia, and relief might be exactly what the viewers expect to see in Yellowstone universe.