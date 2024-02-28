Progress made in implementation of Indo-Pacific strategy, says Canada

Toronto: In an update to progress made in implementation of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada has said it continues to provide a platform for cultivating “key relationships” in the region, including that with India. A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)

The Indo-Pacific Strategy was released in November 2022 by Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly. India was among the country’s Canada sought to build stronger ties with as part of that process. However, relations cratered last year after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier.

The latest policy update from Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, states, “The strategy provides a 10-year framework to manage Canada’s relationship with countries in the region to address joint priorities, anchored in our commitment to protect the safety of Canadians and the strategic interests of Canada. It is a platform on which to cultivate important key relationships, including in the North Pacific with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its member states, as well as with India.”

The language, of course, is tempered when compared to the original strategy. Canada placed its Indo-Pacific Strategy at the centre of its engagement with the region, with India being of particular importance where it was described as a “critical partner”. It further added, “India’s strategic importance and leadership—both across the region and globally — will only increase as India — the world’s biggest democracy—becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy.”

The strategy also looks at how Canada will meet the challenge posed by China. The update stated that it “provides a robust framework to manage our relations with China according to which we will continue working with China to address global challenges while upholding Canada’s interests and values”.

“Given the complex and dynamic nature of the Indo-Pacific region, challenges will inevitably surface as Canada deepens its engagement in the region. We must remain in dialogue with those with whom we do not see eye to eye,” the document added.