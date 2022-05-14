Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa over attack
Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government demanded Friday that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for his resignation.
A group of protesters camped Friday outside the official residence of new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was appointed Thursday evening by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a bid to hold onto power and quell the island nation's political and economic crisis.
For months, Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage.
The president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister on Monday after the attack on the peaceful protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country. Nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded.
The group of about 10 protesters camped Friday at the prime minister's residence said they don't trust Wickremesinghe, a former five-time prime minister, because he is close to the Rajapaksas.
“If he is truly on the side of the people,” he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested, said Wimal Jayasuriya, a 43-year-old teacher. If he doesn't arrest him, “then he has to get ready to go."
Jayasuriya and the others said they were among the protesters who were attacked Monday with metal and wooden poles by Rajapaksa supporters who were leaving the prime minister’s residence after meeting with him.
Thousands of protesters have joined weeks of protests outside the president's office and the prime minister's residence demanding their resignations over the country's economic crisis.
Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family have taken refuge at a fortified naval base in Trincomalee, on the northeastern coast. A court on Thursday issued travel bans against him, his former Cabinet minister son and 15 others, including other former ministers, pending an investigation into the attack on the protesters.
Wickremesinghe's appointment has been opposed by some politicians and religious leaders who say he is part of a corrupt system they want overhauled.
As prime minister from 2015 to 2019, Wickremesinghe was accused of protecting the Rajapaksa family from allegations of corruption and other crimes after Mahinda Rajapaksa lost a presidential election in 2015.
The main opposition party, which split from Wickremesinghe's leadership in 2020, also opposes his appointment as prime minister.
Wickremesinghe says he can prove he has the support of a majority of Parliament and will be able to solve the country's economic issues.
Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has suspended repayment of its foreign loans pending negotiations on a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund.
It needs to repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year out of $25 billion due by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion. The finance ministry says the country currently has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.
-
'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?
Elon Musk has a new 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg declared 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too! "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."
-
Shireen Abu Akleh funeral: Antony Blinken condemns ‘intrusion’ by Israel
The United States on Saturday condemned the Israeli security forces for 'intruding' into the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 10 while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin, West Bank. Read Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank “This proves that Shireen's reports and honest words had a powerful impact,” the deceased 51-year-old brother, Tony, told Associated Press.
-
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket with 53 satellites for Starlink constellation
SpaceX on Saturday morning (according to Indian Standard Time) launched a rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:37 am IST. In a tweet, SpaceX wrote that they are “targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 in Florida in 22.5 hours.” Reportedly, SpaceX has launched over 2, Starlink satellites to date.
-
Deal on hold, Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers
In a continuation of his announcement from a day ago that the Twitter acquisition deal was being put on hold temporarily, world's richest person Elon Musk announced on Saturday his team will do 'random sampling' of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform. The sampling, presumably, will be done to estimate the percentage of spam or fake accounts out of the total 61.7 million accounts that follow Twitter.
-
No one can predict length of Ukraine war, says Zelensky |Top 5 points
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is set to enter the 12th week with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying on Friday night that “no one can predict the length of the war”. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he has asked G-7 countries to adopt legislation and put in place all necessary procedures needed to seize Russian sovereign assets and give them to Ukraine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics