Protests on after 2 demonstrators shot dead in Myanmar: What has happened so far

Myanmar military took over the country’s reign on February 1, 2021, after detaining its democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians, citing frauds in the national elections held in November last year. This move was met with large scale public resistance. Protestors had gathered at major cities and held demonstrations against the junta rule.

During one such protest on Saturday in the city of Mandalay, the armed forces opened fire on the public causing chaos amidst the crowd. Two people were killed in the firing, according to reports. Many international agencies and governments, including the United Nations, have condemned the use of force by the military.

Here is what has happened in Myanmar since the military’s coup:

1. On February 1, 2021, the military took control of governance for a period of one year. A statement from them said “The voter lists which were used during the multi-party general election which was held on the 8th of November were found to have huge discrepancies and the Union Election Commission failed to settle this matter,” Reuters reported.

2. The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained along with other national leaders. The military promised to return their powers after a free and fair election.

3. After minor protests by the citizens initially, the military on February 9, 2021, issued orders prohibiting public demonstrations in some areas of Yangon and Mandalay cities and warned of action against protestors, the Associated Press reported. Many people gathered in the streets in defiance of the rules, demanding restoration of power to the elected government.

4. Internet services were cut off by the military several times to hinder the protests. Facebook on Sunday took down the military’s “Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page.”

5. The UN has adopted a resolution against the military coup, demanding the immediate return of power to the government. The US government too had issued sanctions against Myanmar on February 12, according to a Reuters report. Many countries, including India, Japan and Australia have called for the return of democracy in the country.