Pulwama attack: UK revises India travel advisory

The Foreign Office on Friday revised its travel advisory for India in the light of the Pulwama attack, cautioning British citizens against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except travel within Jammu, travel by air to Jammu and travel within the Ladakh region.

The tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg fall within the areas to which the Foreign Office advises against all travel, while the advice is against all but essential travel to Srinagar and between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“If you’re travelling in or through Srinagar you should remain vigilant. On 14 February 2019 a terrorist attack took place in Kashmir targeting Indian security forces on the highway between Jammu and Srinagar, with many killed and injured”, the advisory said.

It added that the road leading to Srinagar Airport and the airport “is currently open”, advising British citizens to take all precautions for safety: “If you’re travelling with a tour operator you should keep in touch with them and contact them for further information on arrangements they may be making for you to leave the area”.

The advisory, which is relied upon for various purposes, including insurance and official tours, notes that terrorists are “very likely” to try to carry out attacks in India, adding that such attacks are carried out by terrorist and insurgent groups including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Indian Mujahideen.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time”, the advisory adds.

Nearly a million British citizens travel to India every year; most visits are trouble-free.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 13:04 IST