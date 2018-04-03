 Putin and Erdogan to launch Turkey’s 1st nuclear reactor | world news | Hindustan Times
Putin and Erdogan to launch Turkey’s 1st nuclear reactor

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, on his first foreign visit since re-election on March 18, arrives in Ankara on Tuesday for talks with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2018 14:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with candidates who participated in the last presidential election, at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with candidates who participated in the last presidential election, at the Kremlin in Moscow.(REUTERS)

The leaders of Russia and Turkey are scheduled to launch the start of the construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant as ties between the countries deepen.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, on his first foreign visit since re-election on March 18, arrives in Ankara on Tuesday for talks with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two will remotely launch the construction of the Russian-made Akkuyu nuclear plant on the Mediterranean coast.

Turkey and Russia have put aside their traditional rivalries and differences on regional issues to forge closer ties. Putin and Erdogan have met several times in the past year and regularly speak on the phone.

On Wednesday, they will join Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Syria. The three countries are sponsoring a series of peace efforts to end the conflict.

