Putin calls Moscow attack ‘barbaric terrorist act’; announces day of mourning on March 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called the Moscow concert hall attack in which 143 people lost their lives a ‘barbaric terrorist act’. He also announced a day of mourning in the country on March 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

“I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

The Russian President also vowed harsh retribution to all those involved in the attack. “All four perpetrators of the terrorist attack who shot and killed people have been detained…Terrorists, murderers, non-humans will face the unenviable fate of retribution and oblivion,” he said, adding that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country.

Ukraine involved in the Moscow attack?

Putin, during his first remarks since the deadly attack, suggested that Ukraine was linked to the attack in Moscow. According to him, the four attackers who have been detained had sought to escape towards Ukraine. He added that the preliminary information showed that some people on the Ukrainian side had prepared to let the attackers cross the border from Russia, reported Reuters.

However, a spokesperson for Kyiv's military spy agency asserted that Ukraine was not involved in the attack and that the suggestions of a Ukrainian link “have nothing in common with reality”.

“This is of course another lie from the Russian special services, which has nothing in common with reality and does not stand up against any criticism…Ukraine was of course not involved in this terror attack. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty from Russian invaders, liberating its own territory and is fighting with the occupiers' army and military targets, not civilians,” Andriy Yusov, Ukraine's defence Ministry's main directorate of intelligence told Reuters.

Moscow terror attack

A group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, opened fire, and detonated explosives on Friday. The death toll in the incident rose to 143, reported Reuters citing local media. Several videos circulating on social media show the attackers shooting civilians at point-blank range as the people took their seats for a concert by a Soviet-era rock group. The attackers also set fire to the concert hall by pouring liquid on the curtains and chairs before igniting it. Some videos on social media also showed clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building.

Earlier in the day, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the massive attack, however, it did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

(With inputs from agencies)