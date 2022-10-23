Putin congratulates Xi Jinping for securing third term: ‘Look forward to…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping after securing a third term in power as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party. According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin wished Xi “prosperity and new success” and said that he “looks forward to continuing to develop a comprehensive partnership between Russia and China”.

With the historic third win, Xi Jinping has become the nation's most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong.

Also read: India, China allies stressed for dialogue on Ukraine conflict, says Putin

Xi Jinping and Putin had recently met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit where the Chinese president had raised “questions and concerns” over the Ukraine conflict. The two leaders have maintained close personal relations during the 10-year tenure of the Chinese president. Beijing, in the past, has also effectively stood by Moscow's declining to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bringing his main supporting team out at the Great hall of the people, Xi was quoted as saying in reports, “I wish to thank the whole Party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us.” He also promised to "work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our Party and our people."

Also read: Russia's Putin reacts to PM Modi's ‘peaceful dialogue’ appeal in Ukraine

Laying the foundation of his rule for the next five years, Xi promoted Li Qiang, Li Xi, Ding Xuexiang, and Cai Qi to China’s highest decision-making body. The new Politburo standing committee will include ideology tsar Wang Huning, 67, and anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji, 65.

(With inputs from agencies)