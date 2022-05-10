Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin doesn't know way out of war: Biden as US revives WW-2 era Act for Ukraine
world news

Putin doesn't know way out of war: Biden as US revives WW-2 era Act for Ukraine

Ukraine war: Joe Biden made the critical comments as Putin yet again defended Russia's offensive, saying Moscow was defending the “motherland”. 
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022," in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.,(Bloomberg)
Published on May 10, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Russian president Vladimir Putin does not know his way out of the war, Joe Biden said on Monday as the United States tries to speed up aid for Ukraine, which is in its 11th week of Europe’s worst conflict in decades. Calling Putin “a very calculating man”, the US president said, the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that”.

Biden, who was speaking at a Washington fundraiser, said Putin’s mistaken belief was that NATO and the European Union will break up due to the war, news agency Reuters reported.

Signing the Lend Lease Act 2022, to help aid the war-battered country, he added: “I’m signing a bill that provides another important tool in our efforts to support the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend their country and their democracy against Putin’s brutal war. And it is brutal.”

The Lend Lease Act, which helped the US send aid to its allies during World War-2, has been revived by Washington for Kyiv. Even though the US did not enter the war till 1941, it helped its allies with this Act, a government statement said.

RELATED STORIES

Acknowledging the toll of the conflict on Ukrainians, Biden was quoted in a White House statement: “Every day, Ukrainians pay with their lives, and they fight along — and the atrocities that the Russians are engaging in are just beyond the pale. And the cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly. That’s why we’re staying in this.”

“I want to thank members of Congress here for getting this passed and everyone who supported the bill. And the bill demonstrates that support for Ukraine is pivotal at this moment,” he added.

“And with Putin’s war once more bringing wanton destruction into Europe, and to — to reaffirm the enduring commitment to the future grounded in democracy, human rights, and peaceful resolution to disagreements, I’m now going to sign this bill,” the US president said.

The Russian president on Monday led the Victory Day celebrations in the country to mark the World-War 2 win’s 77th anniversary as Moscow demonstrated its military might.

"You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War Two. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis,” he said in his address, comparing the Ukraine conflict with the World War-2.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine joe biden russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP