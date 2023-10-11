Putin, Erdogan discuss Israel-Hamas conflict, chalk out plan to prevent fighting
The two leaders discussed possible measures to prevent increasing the tensions in the region and initiatives for delivering humanitarian aid
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Hamasconflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said.
The two leaders discussed possible measures to prevent increasing the tensions in the region and initiatives for delivering humanitarian aid there, it said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
In the call, Erdogan said Turkey will maintain its efforts to ensure calm in the region, according to the statement.
