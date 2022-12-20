Putin on 'extremely difficult situation' as Ukraine seeks end to war: Top 10

Ten months into the Ukraine war and with no end in sight, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to demonstrate a defiant stand over the conflict. Amid barrage of attacks by Moscow on energy targets in the war-hit country, the Russian president - in his latest remarks on the conflict - said that the situation was “extremely difficult” in parts of the country that Kremlin has declared as its own. This came as Kyiv called for renewal of weapon support for an end to the war.

Here are ten points on Ukraine war:

1) "Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” the Russian president was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, which cited the security agencies.

2) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for heightened weapon support. "Weapons, shells, new defence capabilities...everything that will give us the ability to speed up the end to this war," he was quoted as saying in reports in his daily address.

3) The “Kamikaze” drone attack from the Russian side continued to hit the buildings in the Ukrainian capital, targeting power grids and causing blackouts. Local authorities said at least 23 of such 28 drones were shot down on Monday.

4) Putin on Monday also met his Belarusian counterpart - Alexander Lukashenko - but this triggered fears in Ukraine that the neighbouring country could give further support to Moscow in the conflict.

5) Lukashenko, however, has repeatedly said that his country will not be drawn into the Ukraine war.

6) Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone, Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters on speculation of his annexation ambitions. "There is simply no expediency in this ... It's not a takeover, it's a matter of policy alignment."

7) In praise for Putin, the Belarusian leader was reported to have called the Russian president an “older brother”. "Russia can manage without us, but we can't (manage) without Russia," he said.

8) Tens of thousands have been killed in the conflict, since its escalation in February. It’s the worst conflict in Europe since World War 2.

9) Heightened air defence has been one of the key demands of Kyiv. “A 100 per cent air defense shield for Ukraine will be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said by video link.. “This step is needed right now.”

10) The country is battling wide-ranging power crisis in multiple parts as winter sets in.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

