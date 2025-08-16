Putin says reached an ‘understanding’ with Trump on Ukraine, warns Europe not to ‘torpedo’ progress

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that United States President Donald Trump and him had have reached an “understanding” on the conflict in Ukraine, while warning Europe not to “torpedo” the progress. Putin said that the agreements reached during the talks would serve as a starting point for settling the Ukraine conflict.(REUTERS)

Both Trump and Putin held talks for about 2 1/2 hours in Alaska, with a focus on the resolution of the war in Ukraine. While both sides said that talks were “constructive”, no definitive details were provided on the finer points of the discussion.

However, Putin said that the agreements reached during the talks would serve as a starting point for settling the Ukraine conflict and restoring the relations between Russia and US. “I expect that today's agreements will become a reference point, not only for solving the Ukrainian problem, but will also launch the restoration of business-like, pragmatic relations between Russia and the United States,” Putin said.

Trump called the meeting with Putin “extremely productive”, but suggested that a deal had not been finalised for ending the war. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said at the press conference in Anchorage while standing alongside Putin.

The US President said that there were “many, many points” that both Putin and him had agreed on, adding that there were a couple of big points that were yet to be dealt with.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there but we’ve made some headway,” Trump said.

He highlighted that while most of the points that the two had disagreed on were not that important, one was “significant”. “Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” Trump said.