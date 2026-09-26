Putin says Russia not preparing for ‘any kind’ of conflict with Europe, weighs Ukraine talks

Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was not preparing for “any kind” of conflict with Europe, rejecting warnings from some European NATO members about the possibility of Moscow targeting alliance territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to journalists after attend an international culture forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik K)

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The Russian president said Moscow had “no real motive” to escalate tensions with European countries and criticised those in Europe who have suggested that Russia could be preparing for a wider confrontation, AFP reported.

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Russia has ‘no real motive’ to escalate tensions

“Many in Europe talk about expecting an attack from Russia and therefore believe they must themselves prepare for hostilities, for a war with Russia,” Putin told reporters in Saint Petersburg.

“I want to emphasise once again: we are not preparing for any kind of hostilities with Europe,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Putin's remarks came amid growing concerns among several European countries that Russia could expand its confrontation with the West beyond the battlefield in Ukraine. European allies of Kyiv have increasingly warned about the possibility of covert operations, sabotage, cyberattacks and other forms of Russian activity on their territory as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Putin's remarks came amid growing concerns among several European countries that Russia could expand its confrontation with the West beyond the battlefield in Ukraine. European allies of Kyiv have increasingly warned about the possibility of covert operations, sabotage, cyberattacks and other forms of Russian activity on their territory as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year. {{/usCountry}}

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Germany, Poland raise security concerns

Earlier this month, Germany accused Moscow of planning a drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, an allegation that further fuelled concerns about potential Russian activity in Europe. Poland, meanwhile, has warned that Russia could fire drones and missiles at countries supporting Ukraine.

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The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected accusations that Russia is seeking a direct confrontation with NATO countries, while European officials have continued to warn about potential security threats linked to the war in Ukraine.

Putin also addressed the possibility of resuming peace negotiations with Ukraine, saying Russia was considering its position following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

“On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible -- but after everything they've done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response,” Putin said.

His comments indicate that while Moscow has not ruled out a return to negotiations, Russia is weighing its response to recent Ukrainian attacks before deciding on its next steps.

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