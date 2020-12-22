e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life

Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life

The legislation follows sweeping changes to the Russian political system initiated by Putin this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin if he chooses.

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Moscow
The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Russian President Vladimir Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term.
The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Russian President Vladimir Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term.(via REUTERS)
         

President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that allows former presidents to become lawmakers for life in Russia’s upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin, a government website showed.

The legislation follows sweeping changes to the Russian political system initiated by Putin this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin if he chooses. He had been due to step down in 2024.

The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term, his second consecutive and fourth overall.

Tuesday’s legislation would allow presidents to name up to 30 senators to the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house, and also to become a senator themselves once they have left office.

Other legislation that is yet to be signed into law, but has already been backed by the lower house of parliament, would grant ex-presidents immunity from prosecution for any offences committed in their lifetimes, not merely while in office.

tags
top news
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In