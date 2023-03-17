Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin, Xi to sign declaration on 'new era' ties: Kremlin

Putin, Xi to sign declaration on 'new era' ties: Kremlin

AFP |
Mar 17, 2023 07:58 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement ushering in a "new era" of ties during talks in Moscow next week, a Kremlin official said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement ushering in a "new era" of ties during talks in Moscow next week, a Kremlin official said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.(REUTERS file)

"The leaders will sign... a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP