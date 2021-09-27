Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Qatar Airways says it lost $4.1 billion due to Covid-19
world news

Qatar Airways says it lost $4.1 billion due to Covid-19

Without the cost of grounding its Airbus A380 and A330 aircraft, Qatar Airways reported an underlying operating loss for the year of $228.3 million compared with $310 million the previous year.
AFP | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Qatar Airways announced on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for air travel.(AP)

Qatar Airways said Monday it received $3 billion in state aid to weather the coronavirus travel downturn and to offset losses it blamed on the cost of grounding aircraft.

The airline reported an overall loss of $4.1 billion for the year to March 31, double the figure for the same period the year before.

Without the cost of grounding its Airbus A380 and A330 aircraft, Qatar Airways reported an underlying operating loss for the year of $228.3 million compared with $310 million the previous year.

The Gulf carrier did report a slight uptick in overall earnings and a 4.6 percent increase in the amount of cargo carried in the last 12=month period.

Qatar is among several governments that have stepped in to support their national carriers through the coronavirus shutdown, which has pummelled global travel and the aviation industry.

In September 2020 the airline reported it had received $2 billion in state aid after its annual losses exceeded 50 percent of share capital.

"We adapted our entire commercial operation to respond to ever-evolving travel restrictions and never stopped flying," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker said in a statement, calling the last 12-month period "difficult".

RELATED STORIES

"While our organisation did not receive any subsidies in the form of salary support or grants, (the Qatari government) did provide an equity injection of 11 billion riyals ($3 billion) to support the business's continuity."

Monday's results are the first full year numbers since the United Arab Emirates, a key market for the Gulf carrier, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, ended a boycott of Qatar in place since June 2017.

They had accused Doha of links to extremist groups and being too close to Iran, Riyadh's regional arch-rival -- charges Qatar denied -- closing their airspace, borders and markets to Doha until a deal was struck in January.

Qatar Airways is the second largest airline in the Middle East after Dubai-based Emirates, operating a fleet of 253 aircraft -- although some remain grounded during the pandemic.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar airways
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Crossed all red lines’: Bennett vows not to allow Iran acquire a nuclear weapon

South Korea President Moon Jae-in considers ban on dog meat consumption

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

US President Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: White House
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP