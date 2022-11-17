Home / World News / Watch: Moment when Qatari security force Denmark reporter off air, threaten him

Watch: Moment when Qatari security force Denmark reporter off air, threaten him

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Qatar World Cup: Rasmus Tantholdt was heard saying in English: "You invited the whole world to come here, why can't we film? It's a public place."

Qatar World Cup: Three men pulled up behind the news anchor in an electric cart.
Qatar World Cup: Three men pulled up behind the news anchor in an electric cart.
ByMallika Soni

A Danish TV crew's live broadcast in Qatar was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break their camera. When TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was reporting live from a street in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, he was stopped by officials over claims of not having a permit.

Three men pulled up behind the news anchor in an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens. In the video shared widely on social media since the incident, Rasmus Tantholdt was heard saying in English: "You invited the whole world to come here, why can't we film? It's a public place."

"You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?" the reporter said after showing them his press accreditation.

"Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," a statement by the officials, apologising for the incident, later said.

Tournament bosses also said they spoke to Rasmus Tantholdt following the incident and "issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out