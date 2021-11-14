Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested

Al Jazeera TV network tweeted that the Sudanese security forces raided the its Khartoum bureau chief El Musalmi El Kabbashi's residence and arrested him. The network did not provide further details.
Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers, chant "Down with the government of hunger" in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan on October 16, 2021.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Reuters | , Cairo

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV network said on Twitter on Sunday Sudanese security forces had raided the home of its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him.

The network did not provide further details.

Five protesters were killed on Saturday as huge crowds defied gunfire and tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against a military takeover, witnesses and medics said.

