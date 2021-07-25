Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Qatar's Foreign Minister in Tehran for talks with Iranian diplomat
world news

Qatar's Foreign Minister in Tehran for talks with Iranian diplomat

According to a statement from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zarif and al-Thani would address Iran-Qatar relations as well as "the most important regional and worldwide concerns."
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to formally re-establish ties with Iran.(REUTERS)

Qatar’s foreign minister traveled to Iran for unpublicized talks, having earlier offered to broker dialogue between the Islamic Republic and its Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf, including regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, just days after meetings in Washington, where the Biden administration is seeking to shift away from the confrontations of the Trump years. The US has been in negotiations with Tehran to rejoin the international nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump quit, though talks are now on hold until after the Islamic Republic’s hardline president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, takes office in early August.

Zarif and al-Thani were to discuss Iran-Qatar ties and “the most important regional and international issues”, according to a statement from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that gave no further details.

In January, al-Thani told Bloomberg TV that Qatar was ready to broker talks between Iran and its Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, in order to end the crisis triggered by the unraveling of the nuclear accord.

Qatar Says It’s Time Gulf Arabs Start Talks with Iran (1)

An unsourced report in Iran’s reformist Etemad newspaper on Friday said Tehran and Riyadh will soon formally re-establish ties and that Saudi Arabia plans to send a representative to Raisi’s inauguration next month.

Saudi Arabia broke off ties with Iran in 2016 over Riyadh’s execution of a revered Shiite Muslim cleric, which provked an attack on the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran. The sides are engaged in various proxy wars across the region, and Riyadh opposes efforts to revive the nuclear pact.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar iran diplomacy
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP