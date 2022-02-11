Quad a tool to contain China, stoke confrontation: Beijing

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an alliance comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US is a “tool” to contain China and is a deliberate move to stoke confrontation, Beijing said on Friday, in a strong statement aimed at the dialogue among the members in Melbourne.

“The so-called Quad mechanism is, in nature, a tool to contain and circle China, and preserve America’s hegemony,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said.

“It’s a man-made provocation of confrontation that undermines international unity and cooperation,” Zhao said on Friday when asked to comment on the ongoing Quad meeting.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne are currently meeting in Melbourne to deepen cooperation under the mechanism.

They jointly called on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of their talks in Melbourne on Friday.

The four ministers held extensive talks in Melbourne amid escalating tension between Russia and Nato countries over Ukraine, the Afghan crisis and increasing concerns over China’s “coercion” in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Beijing, the reaction against the bloc was sharp and strong.

“I want to stress that the Cold War is long gone and any attempt to create an alliance aimed at containing China will not be popular and such moves are doomed to fail,” Zhao said.

“Relevant countries should abandon the outdated Cold War mentality to correct their wrong practices of advancing bloc confrontation and geopolitical rivalry. Instead, they should play a constructive role to promote peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region,” he added.

China has been speaking out against the Quad since its inception in November 2017 when the four countries came together to form the mechanism.

The bloc’s aim is to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence amid China’s rapidly growing military, including naval, presence in the region.

At a joint media briefing after the talks in Melbourne, Payne said the Quad foreign ministers reaffirmed their support to principles of openness, protection of national sovereignty and observance of rules and fair play, in remarks seen as a message to China.

Jaishankar was quoted in agency reports as saying that the interactions made it evident that robust bilateral relations between the Quad countries, their strategic convergences and shared democratic values have all combined to make the Quad a vibrant and substantial framework.