Home / World News / Quad summit in Hiroshima, Biden thanks leaders for flexibility: White House

Quad summit in Hiroshima, Biden thanks leaders for flexibility: White House

ByPrashant Jha
May 19, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Quad leaders agreed to hold the summit in Hiroshima ‘to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad’s progress over the past year’

Washington With US President Joe Biden postponing the Australia leg of his visit and the subsequent cancellation of the Quad summit in Sydney, Quad leaders will now meet in Hiroshima on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the White House announced on Friday.

(From left) Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida (right), during their arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on May 24, 2022. (AP)
(From left) Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida (right), during their arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on May 24, 2022. (AP)

HT had reported right after the summit’s cancellation that Quad leaders — Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Anthony Albanese of Australia and PM Kishida Fumio of Japan — were planning to meet in Hiroshima instead.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that after Biden’s postponement, Quad leaders agreed to hold the summit in Hiroshima “to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad’s progress over the past year”.

“Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness,” the statement said.

Biden, according to the statement, also thanked the other three leaders for their flexibility.

In a tweet announcing PM Modi’s arrival in Hiroshima, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, too, said that besides attending the G7 summit and his other bilateral engagements, the PM will attend the Quad summit.

The Quad foreign ministers — S Jaishankar, Anthony Blinken, Penny Wong and Yoshimasa Hayashi — had met in Delhi in early March to take stock of the grouping’s activities and pushed forward cooperation in more domains, including in multilateral organisations.

They had also participated in a panel at the Raisina Dialogue in a sign of the increasing comfort levels among members and greater public ownership of Quad. Quad working groups on a range of issues have also been working at the bureaucratic level over the past year. The leaders’ level summit will provide an opportunity to the four countries to review the work that has been done so far, advance their agenda of cooperation and discuss the geopolitical challenges of the times, including China’s activities in the region.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

Topics
g7 summit hiroshima washington + 1 more
g7 summit hiroshima washington
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out