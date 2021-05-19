Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth 'absolutely devastated' after puppy dies: Report
world news

Queen Elizabeth 'absolutely devastated' after puppy dies: Report

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years in April and had found solace in walking five-month-old Fergus, who died unexpectedly, and Muick most days on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper said.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech on the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London on May 11, 2021, which is taking place with a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.(AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II is grieving the death of one of two puppies that she was given shortly before her husband Prince Philip died, according to a report Wednesday.

"The Queen is absolutely devastated," The Sun tabloid quoted a Windsor Castle source as saying. "Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband."

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years in April and had found solace in walking five-month-old Fergus, who died unexpectedly, and Muick most days on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper said.

Prince Andrew reportedly gave his mother the two dorgi puppies -- a cross between dachshunds and the queen's beloved corgis breed -- in February as a surprise to cheer her up after 99-year-old Philip went into hospital that month. He died on April 9.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

The 95-year-old Queen used to be a keen breeder of corgis, a short-legged Welsh breed. She has given that up, citing her advancing age, but The Sun said she was thrilled by the new puppies.

Fergus was named after the Queen's uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in World War I, The Sun said.

Muick is the name of a loch on the Scottish royal estate at Balmoral. The Queen still has one older dorgi called Candy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth ii
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP