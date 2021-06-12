Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II insists on cutting cake with a sword at G7 event
world news

Queen Elizabeth II insists on cutting cake with a sword at G7 event

The Queen, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge were present at the event which was organised for prime ministers, presidents and their partners.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, cuts a cake as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, background centre and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stand by, as they attend an event in celebration of 'The Big Lunch 'initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. (AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday while hosting the dignitaries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Cornwall stole the show when she cut the cake with a sword. The video which was shared by news agency ABC has gone viral spreading cheers all across the world.

The Queen, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge were present at the event which was organised for prime ministers, presidents and their partners. When one of the organisers told the Queen that there is a knife, the Queen promptly replied, “I know there is.” Following this, the Queen went on to cut the cake with a sword moving the guests present at the event to laughter.

This was, however, not the only moment where the Queen’s actions led to hilarious reactions. Earlier on Friday, when the G7 summit leaders posed for a photo at an evening reception, the Queen joked with the world leaders.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” the Queen was heard saying in a video shared by the Guardian. UK PM Boris Johnson who was next to the Queen replied, “Yes, definitely. We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was also celebrated on Saturday with a flyover by the Royal Air Force’s acrobatic team, news agency Bloomberg reported. A scaled-back Trooping the Color parade at Windsor Castle was also held in celebration of the monarch’s birthday. Her actual birthday, her 95th, was on April 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth ii g7 summit
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP