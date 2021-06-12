Queen Elizabeth II insists on cutting cake with a sword at G7 event

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday while hosting the dignitaries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Cornwall stole the show when she cut the cake with a sword. The video which was shared by news agency ABC has gone viral spreading cheers all across the world.

The Queen, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge were present at the event which was organised for prime ministers, presidents and their partners. When one of the organisers told the Queen that there is a knife, the Queen promptly replied, “I know there is.” Following this, the Queen went on to cut the cake with a sword moving the guests present at the event to laughter.

This was, however, not the only moment where the Queen’s actions led to hilarious reactions. Earlier on Friday, when the G7 summit leaders posed for a photo at an evening reception, the Queen joked with the world leaders.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” the Queen was heard saying in a video shared by the Guardian. UK PM Boris Johnson who was next to the Queen replied, “Yes, definitely. We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was also celebrated on Saturday with a flyover by the Royal Air Force’s acrobatic team, news agency Bloomberg reported. A scaled-back Trooping the Color parade at Windsor Castle was also held in celebration of the monarch’s birthday. Her actual birthday, her 95th, was on April 21.