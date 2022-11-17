Queen Elizabeth II always 'insisted' on doing this herself even when…

Late Britain's monarch Queen Elizabeth II had a staff to take care of her every need but there was one particular thing that she always wanted to do herself. Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth revealed that Queen Elizabeth insisted on carrying her own umbrella, despite many offering to do it for her.

Gyles Brandreth spoke about meeting Queen Elizabeth II as a 20-year-old student at Oxford University in 1968 when she was visiting the prestigious debating society at the institution.

“When she had gone I reprimanded William Waldegrave (the Oxford Union President, now Baron Waldegrave) for not carrying the monarch's umbrella for her as he escorted her across the courtyard in the rain,” Gyles Brandreth said.

“He told me 'The Queen insists on holding her own umbrella - always. If someone else holds it, the rain trickles down her neck',” Gyles Brandreth further said.

Earlier a photographer said that the late monarch disliked having her hands photographed. Rankin said that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly refused his request to pose with a sword for a portrait, telling the photographer, "I don't like my hands."

“I was like 'I really want to photograph you holding the sword', and she said 'I don't like my hands' and [I thought] that's the best get out of holding the sword,” Rankin said.

“I'm probably not supposed to say that,” the photographer added.

