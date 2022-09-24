Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place: See 1st picture of ledger stone here

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 11:08 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: The black burial stone is engraved in memory of the Queen, her parents, and her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II: A photograph of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

The first picture of the new ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place in Windsor was released by the Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The photograph of the ledger stone is now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel- which is located in the St Gorge's Chapel in Windsor- after the monarch's burial.

The black burial stone is engraved in memory of the Queen, her parents, and her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The stone replaces the previous slab which was dedicated to the Queen's parents- George VI and the Queen Mother.

The stone now reads "George VI 1895-1952" and "Elizabeth 1900-2002" followed by a metal Garter Star, and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022" and "Philip 1921-2021".

See photo here:

The stone is surrounded by floral tributes marking the Queen's death and made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays which are similar to the the previous ledger stone, BBC reported.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a private burial at George VI Memorial Chapel. The burial followed the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

