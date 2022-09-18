Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in numbers

As the world bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, the monarch's state funeral is expected to be watched by millions of people around the world. Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to be attended by world leaders, politicians and European royals, in addition to more than 500 dignitaries from around the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Fan gifts pen to Charles III ‘just in case’ after leaky ink fiasco. His reaction

Here's a look at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the staggering array of numbers related to it:

2,000: Dignitaries invited for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

800: Guests at a committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

5,949: Military personnel deployed since the queen's death on September 8.

Read more: How Queen Elizabeth was ‘preparing all along’ for transition to Charles III

1,650: Number of military personnel involved in the procession of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10,000: Officers involved in the “hugely complex” policing operation said to be the biggest in London force’s history.

22: Miles of barriers erected in central London to control crowds.

1 million: The number of people expected to come to London.

Read more: Have all other funerals been cancelled in UK? Concerns as Queen is laid to rest

5: Miles of people lining up to file past the queen's coffin where the monarch is lying-in-state.

125: Movie theaters that will broadcast Monday's funeral live.

2,868: Diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies that sparkle on the Imperial State Crown which rests on the queen's coffin.

2: Minutes of silence at the end of the monarch's funeral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON