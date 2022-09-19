Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral concludes: What happens next

With a two-minute silence observed across the United Kingdom in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, the late monarch’s state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey in the presence of the royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries. Following the service, the queen’s coffin will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle. Here's what will happen next:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The coffin will be drawn on the gun carriage towards Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner near Buckingham Palace followed by the king and senior royals.

2. At Wellington Arch, the coffin will be moved to the royal hearse and then leave for Windsor Castle.

3. At Windsor, the hearse will make its way to the castle.

4. The king and senior royals will join the procession on foot from the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle

5. The cortege will then halt at St George's Chapel.

6. The committal service will begin with royals, prime ministers and former as well as current members of the queen's household attending. The coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. A private burial service will later be held at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON