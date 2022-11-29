How was Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton's bond? We have an answer

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II was a "phenomenal mentor" to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert. Royal author Katie Nicholl said the Princess of Wales and the late monarch had a "close relationship" adding that it was in Queen Elizabeth II's interest to make sure Kate Middleton was "prepared".

The royal expert highlighted how Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children went on holiday to Balmoral every summer to spend time with Queen Elizabeth II.

“And those were precious, valuable moments for Kate to develop a close relationship with the Queen,” Katie Nicholl said.

“And they did have a good relationship. Part of that relationship was mentoring and the Queen being able to pass on her advice, her values and her guidance,” Katie Nicholl added.

The royal expert also said Kate Middleton is "well prepared" for her role, which comes from "experience and mentoring" as well as her own "confidence".

“She had a wonderful mentor in William but I think she also had a phenomenal mentor in the Queen. It was very much in the late Elizabeth II’s interest to make sure that the future Princess of Wales and future Queen was prepared," Katie Nicholl said.

The royal expert also said that Queen Elizabeth II made her ladies-in-waiting available to Kate ahead of her and William's wedding in 2011 so she could speak to them about carrying out royal engagements.

“And she took up that offer and made sure she benefitted from that experience,” Katie Nicholl added.

