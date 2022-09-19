Queen of Jordan's tribute to 'queen of the world’ Elizabeth II

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:39 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Jordan's Queen Rania said that Queen Elizabeth was “public service personified."

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace in London.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan said Queen Elizabeth II was “symbolically queen of the world," as royals from across the world arrived in London for the monarch's state funeral.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Queen Rania told CNN that Queen Elizabeth was “public service personified."

“She is a woman who pledged her life to the service of her people, and for 70 years never once fell short of that promise. She was the queen of England, but she's also symbolically queen of the world. She means something to all of us," Queen Rania said.

Queen Rania arrived in London along with her husband, King Abdullah II, to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's advice to her Queen Rania said that the monarch had told her to “always be there” and have “a sense of duty and discipline.”

"We mourn a life, but we also celebrate life, and we celebrate a new chapter for this country, and I’m very optimistic,” Queen Rania added.

On King Charles III, Queen Rania said, “He's a very wise man. I have no doubt in my mind how much he will enhance relations not just with our world, but every part of the world.”

