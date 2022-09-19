Queen of Jordan's tribute to 'queen of the world’ Elizabeth II

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan said Queen Elizabeth II was “symbolically queen of the world," as royals from across the world arrived in London for the monarch's state funeral.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Queen Rania told CNN that Queen Elizabeth was “public service personified."

“She is a woman who pledged her life to the service of her people, and for 70 years never once fell short of that promise. She was the queen of England, but she's also symbolically queen of the world. She means something to all of us," Queen Rania said.

Queen Rania arrived in London along with her husband, King Abdullah II, to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's advice to her Queen Rania said that the monarch had told her to “always be there” and have “a sense of duty and discipline.”

"We mourn a life, but we also celebrate life, and we celebrate a new chapter for this country, and I’m very optimistic,” Queen Rania added.

On King Charles III, Queen Rania said, “He's a very wise man. I have no doubt in my mind how much he will enhance relations not just with our world, but every part of the world.”

