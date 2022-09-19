Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Queen's great-grandchildren George, Charlotte follow coffin in Westminster Abbey

world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked with their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte joined the royal procession behind her coffin at her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked with their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales. While George wore a dark suit while Charlotte was seen in a black dress and hat.

The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton's children joined more than 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to bid farewell to the monarch.

George and Charlotte's younger brother Louis, four, however did not attend the Queen's funeral owing to his young age, British media reports said.

Prince and Princess of Wales were seen walking with George and Charlotte, who called the Queen "Gan Gan", followed by their uncle and aunt- Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Her Majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast, that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth. Rarely has such a promise being so well kept, few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said delivering the sermon at the state funeral.

