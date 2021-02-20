Rape claims linked to Australian parliament widen with new case
Alarm about the workplace culture at Australia’s Parliament heightened on Saturday amid claims that a former government adviser accused of raping a junior female colleague in the building had sexually assaulted another woman.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was extremely distressed by a report of the alleged assault on the second woman, adding that a lot of work had to be done to change the workplace culture.
Morrison welcomed a decision by the first woman, former adviser Brittany Higgins, to now make a formal complaint with the Australian Federal Police about her alleged rape in the building in 2019. The case involving the second woman, a former staffer in Morrison’s Liberal Party, was not in Parliament House, according to The Australian newspaper.
Also read| Australia says Facebook ‘Back at the Table’ after blocking pages
Higgins’ allegations came after former lawmakers from the Liberal Party complained about workplace bullying in Parliament.
In 2018, former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop blasted behavior in Parliament that wouldn’t be “tolerated in any other workplaces across Australia,” while former lawmaker Julia Banks said bullying had driven her to decide to quit the legislative body.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American Congressman to remove country quota for work-based Green Card
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bolsonaro appoints army reserve general to head Petrobras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says Facebook ‘Back at the Table’ after blocking pages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden declares 'America is back' in welcome words to allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer promises to double supply as Joe Biden quickens Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine health minister Verbitsky resigns amid Covid-19 vaccine scandal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cisco suspects possible embezzlement scheme in its China operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Mexico legislature moves to preserve abortion rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left in the dark, Texas slips on ice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox