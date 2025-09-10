Rare Trump snub to Netanyahu on Israeli strikes in Doha; Qatar disputes US ‘prior notice’ claim | 10 updates

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel’s decision to strike Qatar was taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing it was “not directed” by him. He added that a unilateral attack on Qatar does not serve either American or Israeli interests. An Israeli military official said the military carried out air strikes on Doha on September 9 in an operation targeting senior leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.(AFP)

Israel attempted to assassinate senior Hamas political leaders in an airstrike on Qatar's capital Doha, killing five members of the terror group, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, according to Hamas.

The attack drew widespread condemnation across the Middle East and internationally, amid fears it could inflame regional tensions.

Doha had been the venue for indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel during the Gaza war, which erupted after Hamas’s 2023 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, displaced the enclave’s entire population, and created a severe humanitarian and hunger crisis.

Israel maintains its operations are acts of self-defence after the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023, in which more than 250 hostages were taken. In the course of the conflict, Israel has also launched strikes in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen.

Top 10 updates on Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha:

Qatar’s mediator role: The US regards Qatar as a vital Gulf ally. The Gulf state has been central in mediating a Gaza ceasefire, negotiating the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and shaping plans for a post-war Gaza. Trump’s claim and Qatar’s denial: Trump said he told US envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar about the strike but admitted the message came too late. Qatar rejected this version, saying reports of advance warning were false and that a US official only phoned when explosions were already audible in Doha. Trump’s reaction after the strike: After the attack, Trump spoke separately with Netanyahu and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. He stressed he had not been informed in advance about the strike, remarking, “I'm not thrilled about the whole situation... We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today.” Shock in the Gulf: The strike unsettled Qatar’s wealthy Gulf neighbours. Doha hosts the region’s largest American military base and one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds. The move drew widespread condemnation across the region. Strong regional condemnation: The UAE, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020 under Trump’s Abraham Accords, warned the strikes would bring “extremely dangerous repercussions” for regional security. Saudi Arabia called the move a “criminal act”, while Qatar denounced it as “a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.” Netanyahu and Hamas reactions: Netanyahu described the strike as “a wholly independent Israeli operation.” Speaking at the US embassy in Jerusalem, he said it might help end the Gaza war if Hamas accepted Trump’s proposed framework. Hamas, however, stated the attack would not alter its conditions and confirmed that five members were killed, though its negotiating team survived. Broader condemnation: Qatar accused Israel of breaching its sovereignty and international law. Criticism also came from other Middle Eastern and European capitals, many voicing concerns that the attack risked widening the conflict, in contrast to Trump’s and Netanyahu’s portrayal of it as a possible opening to peace. European leaders’ response: European leaders warned the strike undermined Qatari-led ceasefire talks and hostage negotiations. Hamas’s claim that its leaders survived could not be independently verified. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X: “The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid to Gaza.” French President Emmanuel Macron insisted, “under no circumstances should the war spread throughout the region.” Oil market reaction: Oil prices spiked following the attack, fuelling fears of a wider Middle East conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% above $63 a barrel before retreating, according to Bloomberg. Gaza war context: Israel has been battling Hamas since the group’s deadly 7 October 2023 attack. Qatar has played a key role in stalled ceasefire negotiations. Hamas had agreed in mid-August to release half of its remaining hostages in return for partial Israeli withdrawal, but Israel demanded full disarmament instead. This week, Israel ordered one million residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a major offensive.

(With inputs from agencies)