Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Rashi Sanook': This is how Joe Biden mispronounced new UK PM's name at Diwali event

'Rashi Sanook': This is how Joe Biden mispronounced new UK PM's name at Diwali event

world news
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:12 PM IST

Biden stumbled during his speech and seemed to mispronounce the new prime minister's name as "Rashi Sunook" as reporters broke down in laughter, while the 79-year-old President continued his address in a rather jolly mood.

US President Joe Biden claps as he hosts a reception to celebrate Diwali.(AFP)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of the new Prime Minister of Britian, Rishi Sunak, as he extended his wishes to the Indian-origin Tory leader during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday.

Biden stumbled during his speech and seemed to mispronounce the new prime minister's name as "Rashi Sunook" as reporters broke down in laughter, while the 79-year-old President continued his address in a rather jolly mood.

Biden expressed amazement that Sunak is a member of the Conservative party and called his ascent to power a "groundbreaking milestone".

Sunak's name was similarly mispronounced by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who afterwards corrected herself.

Sunak, the third British prime minister this year, succeeds Liz Truss, who held the record for the shortest tenure as the UK PM with only 45 days in office.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," Biden tweeted on Tuesday as Sunak made his first address outside 10 Downing Street.

Sunak, 42, won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday and was sworn in as the country's first prime minister of Indian descent on Tuesday.

Biden had earlier said, "It's fairly astonishing, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters," in reference to Sunak becoming the British Prime Minister, during the Diwali ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
joe biden rishi sunak united kingdom uk pm
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP