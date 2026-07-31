Real-life ‘Dhurandhar’ shootout? Gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother shot in Pak's Lyari; critical

Zubair Baloch, the brother of Pakistani imprisoned gangster and former chief of the defunct People’s Amn Committee Uzair Baloch, was reportedly shot and critically injured on Thursday evening in Karachi’s Lyari area.

Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

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Uzair Baloch inspired a key character played by Indian actor Danish Pandor in 2025 Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar as well as its second part released in March this year.

The 40-year-old was shot on main Chakiwara Road, and two passersby were also wounded in the incident, according to a report by Dawn. The attackers fled the scene after the attack.

The injured were shifted to Karachi's Civil Hospital.

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Zubair reportedly sustained multiple injuries to his chest and abdomen and underwent a surgery.

What happened in Lyari?

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{{^usCountry}} Giving details about the incident, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza stated that Zubair was sitting outside his residence in Singu Lane when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him, according to the local media report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving details about the incident, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza stated that Zubair was sitting outside his residence in Singu Lane when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him, according to the local media report. {{/usCountry}}

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The police are investigating the shooting from various angles, including personal enmity and gang rivalry.

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Who is Zubair Baloch?

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Zubair Baloch was previously arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released in January 2025, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.

Meanwhile, a local social activist said that Zubair had joined a political party a few months ago and had raised its flags in his neighborhood.

The activist also highlighted concerns in Lyari regarding rumours that gangsters who fled to Dubai and Iran following the Karachi operation have returned in the wake of the US-Iran conflict.

As a result, local residents fear a possible resurgence of past gang violence.

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Uzair Baloch's bail applications rejected

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The shooting comes months after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in March rejected Uzair Baloch’s bail applications in seven cases related to murder, police encounters, and possession of explosives. Previously, in April 2020, a military court convicted him of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Uzair was charged with attacking law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives in 2012.