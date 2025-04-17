Red Robin’s ‘Bottomless Burger Pass’ crashes website: Here's what happened

What was meant to be an exciting promo quickly turned into frustration for fans of Red Robin. Just minutes after the clock struck 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, eager customers flooded the site to claim the limited-time "Bottomless Burger Pass"—only to find the website unresponsive or completely down. Red Robin's promo for the Bottomless Burger Pass frustrated fans as the website crashed just after it launched. (@redrobinburgers/X)

Despite the brand’s warning that quantities were limited and would go fast, many users reported being locked out before they even had a chance to click “buy.” So what exactly happened?

What is the Bottomless Burger Pass?

Red Robin announced that they will be launching a Bottomless Burger Pass on the occassion of National Burger Month. The food chain said, “Lucky burger lovers who secure their pass can enjoy a gourmet burger served with a bottomless side every day of the month of May for only $20.”

The passes, which were to be available from 10 am CT on Thursday, would result in an “exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025,” for those who would manage to claim it in a limited time. According to Red Robin, the Bottomless Burger Pass allowed holders to redeem one gourmet burger with a bottomless side each month. The offer would be valid for a limited time and only at participating locations, as reported by NBCChicago.

Why are people angry with Red Robin?

Within a few minutes of the launch of the Bottomless Burger Pass, fans erupted on social media to complain about the food chain's website meltdown. One user wrote, “Red robin has probably never had more than 4 users on their site at the same time, then they announce their burger pass and told their 1 I.T. guy to be ready. Poor guy is like this right now.”

A second user wrote, “Queue@redrobin PR putting the “we experienced unprecedented demand” statement regarding their site’s incompetence. Did you not expect bots to absolutely ravage this? Fire whoever was that oblivious.” A third user wrote, “Refreshed Red Robin ‘s shit website for 38 minutes just to get blocked..”

Another user wrote, “red robin burger pass was a massive waste of time. lost to people botting.”

Red Robin issued a statement in response to the fuming netizens. They stated, “We did everything we could to anticipate interest in the Bottomless Burger Pass, including working with our website partners to prepare the site to handle the influx of traffic, but due to overwhelming excitemeny in the pass our website crashed. We're working to get this resolved ASAP!”