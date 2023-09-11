‘Repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon’: Canadian oppn leader mocks Trudeau's G20 visit

The Canadian prime minister was ‘repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world,’ the country's main opposition leader and Justin Trudeau's likely successor to the top post, Pierre Poilievre, has said, mocking the premier over his ‘struggles’ during the recently-held Delhi G20 Summit.

PM Modi meets Justin Trudeau on the sidelines on G-20 Summit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poilievre, however, playfully remarked that no Canadian would like to see such a behaviour towards their country's prime minister.

“Putting partisanship aside, no one likes too see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world,” the Conservative Party MP joked on X (formerly Twitter). He was reacting to a Toronto Sun clipping with the headline ‘THIS WAY OUT’ with the accompanying image showing Trudeau with his Indian counterpart and G20 host, Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, the two leaders are shaking hands. While Trudeau is looking into the camera, Modi, on the other hand, is looking at something, and pointing to it.

Justin Trudeau in India

According to multiple reports, the 51-year-old politician, PM since 2015 and currently in his third term, was ‘snubbed’ by world leaders during the 2-day conclave. While heads of state (and governments), including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, among others, held bilaterals with Modi on the sidelines of the summit, Canada was only granted a ‘pull aside’ meeting.

When that meeting happened, Modi took up the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada and threats of violence against Indian diplomats from Khalistani extremists, Trudeau raised India's alleged ‘interference’ in Canada.

Also Read: SFJ holds Khalistan referendum in Canada as PM Modi flags extremism with Trudeau

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, the Trudeau-headed Canadian delegation, which was scheduled to depart Sunday night, was forced to extend stay by a few more hours after a ‘technical snag’ was detected in their aircraft before departure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail