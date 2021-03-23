Home / World News / Report that Joe Biden may spend $3 trillion is premature: White House
The Times reported that Biden advisers are preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The White House said a New York Times report that said US President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities is premature and does not reflect White House thinking.

"President Biden and his team are considering a range of potential options for how to invest in working families and reform our tax code so it rewards work, not wealth. Those conversations are ongoing, so any speculation about future economic proposals is premature and not a reflection of the White House's thinking," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement in response to the article.

