8 US representatives move resolution against Trump over ‘racist’ remarks on Indian Americans

Eight US Representatives, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ted Lieu and Pramila Jayapal, introduced a resolution on Friday condemning US President Donald Trump’s ‘racist rhetoric’ directed at Indian and Chinese Americans.

Trump had shared a four-page transcript of comments made by a radio host on birthright citizenship in the US.(AFP)

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Notably, the resolution criticised Trump’s April 22 post on Truth Social, where he amplified comments made by radio host Michael Savage attacking birthright citizenship. It also reaffirmed that immigrants from different backgrounds play an important role in the strength and future of the United States.

Three lawmakers introduced the resolution, while five others joined in support.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump had shared a four-page transcript of comments made by Savage on birthright citizenship in the US, in which he alleged that people from India and China were taking advantage of the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump had shared a four-page transcript of comments made by Savage on birthright citizenship in the US, in which he alleged that people from India and China were taking advantage of the system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet," the transcript documents Savage as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet," the transcript documents Savage as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India’s external affairs ministry had also responded to the comments, without directly naming Trump or Savage, and said they were "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s external affairs ministry had also responded to the comments, without directly naming Trump or Savage, and said they were "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," the ministry said in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," the ministry said in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

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(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

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