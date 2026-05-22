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8 US representatives move resolution against Trump over ‘racist’ remarks on Indian Americans

The resolution criticised Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he amplified comments made by radio host Michael Savage attacking birthright citizenship.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Eight US Representatives, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ted Lieu and Pramila Jayapal, introduced a resolution on Friday condemning US President Donald Trump’s ‘racist rhetoric’ directed at Indian and Chinese Americans.

Trump had shared a four-page transcript of comments made by a radio host on birthright citizenship in the US.(AFP)

Notably, the resolution criticised Trump’s April 22 post on Truth Social, where he amplified comments made by radio host Michael Savage attacking birthright citizenship. It also reaffirmed that immigrants from different backgrounds play an important role in the strength and future of the United States.

Three lawmakers introduced the resolution, while five others joined in support.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

 
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