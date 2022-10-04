Home / World News / Restaurant manager arrested in Pakistan after acid served in water bottles

Restaurant manager arrested in Pakistan after acid served in water bottles

Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:43 PM IST

According to the FIR, Muhammad Adil said he had a family birthday party at the Poet Restaurant.

PTI |

A restaurant manager in Pakistan has been arrested by Lahore police after two minors were served acid in water bottles at a birthday party at a eatery.

The incident occurred at historic Greater Iqbal Park’s ‘Poet Restaurant’ on September 27. The minors are still undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, Muhammad Adil said he had a family birthday party at the Poet Restaurant.

“As the staff served the water bottles my nephew Ahmad washed his hands with it. Soon afterwards he started crying and we witnessed that his hands and arms suffered burn injuries as acid contained the water bottle,” complainant Adil said.

Meanwhile, his two-and-a-half-year-old niece Wajiha started vomiting as she had drunk the acid in another water bottle.

Both were rushed to the hospital where the condition of Wajiha is stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case against the restaurant manager and five other employees under section 336B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“We have arrested the restaurant manager Muhammad Javed and raids were being made for the arrest of others nominated by the complainant,” police officer Tahir Waqas told PTI on Monday.

He said the police have also closed the restaurant till the investigation is completed. "This is a strange incident and we are probing it from all angles," the officer said.

