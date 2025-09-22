‘Rewarding terror with prize’: Netanyahu rejects recognition of Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit out at countries such as Britain, Canada, and Australia after they formally recognised a Palestinian state, calling the move an attempt to “reward terror with recognition.” Netanyahu termed the move to recognise Palestinian state as "rewarding terror with enormous prize".(AFP)

“I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize,” Netanyahu said.

He declared, “It’s not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River,” adding that Israel would respond to the decision after his return from the United States. “For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination and astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after the UK, Canada, and Australia announced their recognition of a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, France and Saudi Arabia are set to convene dozens of world leaders on Monday to rally support for a two-state solution, with several nations expected to follow suit. The move is expected to draw harsh reactions from Israel and the United States.

Both Israel and the US are boycotting the summit. Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon dismissed the meeting as a “circus,” saying, “We don’t think it’s helpful. We think it’s actually rewarding terrorism.” The US administration has also warned of possible consequences for countries that take measures against Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the summit in New York at a time when Israel has intensified its ground assault in Gaza City. Discussions around the possibility of a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-long war are also underway.

Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly endorsed a seven-page declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution, while condemning Hamas and calling on it to surrender and disarm, according to Reuters.

“The New York Declaration is not a vague promise for the distant future, but rather a roadmap that begins with the top priorities: a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters on Thursday.

“Once the ceasefire and release of hostages are achieved, the next step is a plan for the day after, which will be on the agenda for Monday’s discussions,” he added.