‘Rich is evil’: Elon Musk blames LA school for “brainwashing communist daughter”

Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk, believes his “communist” daughter was brainwashed by her elite LA school into thinking ‘rich is evil.’

In October last year, he mentioned how “neo-Marxists” had taken over elite schools and universities teaching them to despise wealth and money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The billionaire's transgender daughter severed her ties with her father. Elon has crossed out any reason why his 19-year-old daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson would distance herself from him.

According to him, it is the rich Californian school he sent her to named, Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, Santa Monica, that infected his daughter with this “woke mind virus.”

An excerpt from the planned book "Elon Musk" that was published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday claims that Vivian's transition was part of a chain reaction that caused her father to purchase the social media application (Twitter/X) as part of his campaign to crush wokeness.

Elon was “generally sanguine” with his daughter's decision in the beginning, until in April 2022, when she "became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him," he revealed to the book author Walter Isaacson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking anyone rich is evil,” said the billionaire with an estimated net worth of $257.5 billion.

He went on to add how this rift with his daughter had pained him more than when he lost his firstborn child, Nevada.

In 2022, Vivian was granted a petition to change her gender and name, which she hoped would be the final thread to lose and cut the ties with her biological father.

According to Elon, the school he sent her to is partly to be blamed for this mental transition. Crossroads costs up to $50,000 per student annually and boasts Zooey Deschanel and Maya Rudolph as its alumni.

In October last year, he mentioned how “neo-Marxists” had taken over elite schools and universities teaching them to despise wealth and money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}