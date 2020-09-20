e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ricin found in White House originated in Canada: Police

Ricin found in White House originated in Canada: Police

Canadian authorities are working with their US counterparts on the investigation after ascertaining that the letter containing the deadly poison was sent from the country.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:49 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
An envelope containing the poison ricin was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House (in picture) and President Donald Trump.
An envelope containing the poison ricin was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House (in picture) and President Donald Trump.(AP)
         

A letter containing the deadly poison ricin that was mailed to the White House may have originated in Canada, Canadian law enforcement has said.

Canadian authorities are working with their US counterparts on the investigation.

The material was addressed to US President Donald Trump. The envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and Trump, a US official said.

A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the official said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is cooperating in this investigation with US authorities, the media outlet Global News reported.

It quoted a spokesperson for RCMP as saying that “initial information” from the investigation “suggests that the letter originated in Canada.”

The identity of the sender has not been revealed as yet.

A spokesperson for Bill Blair, Canada’s minister for public safety and emergency preparedness, also confirmed that there were “concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward US federal government sites.” Investigators in both countries are “working closely” on the matter, the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time that the deadly poison was sent to US presidents or top American officials.

A US Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

Authorities said at the time that William Clyde Allen III sent the envelopes with ground castor beans to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with then-defence secretary Jim Mattis, then-CIA director Gina Haspel, top naval officer Adm John Richardson and then-Air Force secretary Heather Wilson. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

(With inputs from Agencies)

tags
top news
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Haryana farmers eyeing highway blockade to oppose farm reform bills
Haryana farmers eyeing highway blockade to oppose farm reform bills
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In