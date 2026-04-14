‘Ridiculous and funny’: Iran reacts to Trump’s Hormuz blockade threat after failed Pak talks

Tensions between United States and Iran escalated on Monday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “naval blockade” in the Strait of Hormuz. The move prompted a sharp response from Iranian authorities, who warned of consequences if US forces approached the waterway.

The United States Navy currently has at least 15 ships deployed in the Middle East.

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said any US military vessel entering the area would be treated as a violation of the ceasefire and would be dealt with “harshly and decisively”. The force also stated that Iran maintains full control over the strait and warned that any “wrong move” could have serious consequences, Press TV reported.

US deploys 15 ships in Middle East

Meanwhile, the United States Navy currently has at least 15 ships deployed in the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, a US official said, according to CNN. The deployment follows orders from US President Donald Trump amid plans for a possible maritime blockade of Iranian ports.

Also read | 'Indian memes are GOAT': Iranian consulate shares clip mocking US' Strait of Hormuz blockade

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{{^usCountry}} However, it remains unclear which specific vessels may be assigned to blockade operations, as the naval assets are spread across the US Central Command area of operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it remains unclear which specific vessels may be assigned to blockade operations, as the naval assets are spread across the US Central Command area of operations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The deployed fleet includes the USS Abraham Lincoln and destroyers such as the USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance and USS Milius. The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group — comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans and USS Rushmore — is also present in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deployed fleet includes the USS Abraham Lincoln and destroyers such as the USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance and USS Milius. The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group — comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans and USS Rushmore — is also present in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The naval formation is supported by additional escort and logistics vessels. Some of these assets would need to transit through the Suez Canal or sail around Africa from the Mediterranean before reaching positions suitable for any blockade operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The naval formation is supported by additional escort and logistics vessels. Some of these assets would need to transit through the Suez Canal or sail around Africa from the Mediterranean before reaching positions suitable for any blockade operations. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Iran's Ghalibaf drops a math equation in Hormuz blockade warning to Trump: f(f(O)) > f(O) | Here's what it means

The deployment follows the US decision to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports after talks held in Pakistan over the weekend failed to produce an agreement.

Iran rejects US claims, signals further capability

Iranian officials dismissed US claims of military success in the Persian Gulf and said the country had not used its full defensive capacity during the recent conflict involving the US and Israel. IRGC representatives indicated that additional military capabilities could be deployed if tensions escalate further.

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Also read | US wants 20 years, Iran can do 5: Nuclear ban terms likely holding up deal, says report

Iran’s navy chief Shahram Irani described the US move as “ridiculous and funny”, while the foreign ministry criticised the blockade. It also said that US “excessive demands” had prevented progress in recent negotiations held in Islamabad.

US position and stalled negotiations

Trump defended the move and maintained pressure on Iran, stating that he was not concerned about whether Tehran would return for another round of talks. He also claimed that the US had “obliterated” 158 Iranian ships, adding that the Iranian navy is “lying at the bottom of the sea”.

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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would respond based on circumstances, writing: “If they fight, we will fight; if they come with logic, we will deal with logic.” He also pointed to rising fuel prices, saying: “Enjoy the current pump figures… Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.”

China called for an immediate end to hostilities, while US allies in NATO did not support the blockade plan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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